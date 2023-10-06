Investors five-year losses continue as Indus Gas (LON:INDI) dips a further 12% this week, earnings continue to decline

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To wit, the Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) share price managed to fall 53% over five long years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 53% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 36% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Indus Gas isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both Indus Gas' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 1.7% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 14% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 8.89.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Indus Gas had a tough year, with a total loss of 53%, against a market gain of about 6.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Indus Gas better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Indus Gas (including 2 which are a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

