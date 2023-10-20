Investors five-year losses continue as Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) dips a further 9.4% this week, earnings continue to decline

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) share price managed to fall 76% over five long years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Jupiter Fund Management isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both Jupiter Fund Management's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 21% per year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 25% average annual decrease in the share price. This implies that the market has had a fairly steady view of the stock. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Jupiter Fund Management the TSR over the last 5 years was -64%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Jupiter Fund Management shareholders are down 12% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 7.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 10% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Jupiter Fund Management better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Jupiter Fund Management has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

