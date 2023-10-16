Investors five-year returns in Waters (NYSE:WAT) have not grown faster than the company's underlying earnings growth

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 36% over five years, which is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 7.2% in the last year.

In light of the stock dropping 5.5% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Waters achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 78% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 6% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Waters' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Waters had a tough year, with a total loss of 7.2%, against a market gain of about 21%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Waters better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Waters you should be aware of.

