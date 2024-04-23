Investors in Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) have unfortunately lost 68% over the last three years

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shareholders. Sadly for them, the share price is down 68% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 25% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Five9 didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Five9 grew revenue at 24% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 19% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Five9

A Different Perspective

Investors in Five9 had a tough year, with a total loss of 6.5%, against a market gain of about 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.9% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Five9 better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Five9 that you should be aware of before investing here.

