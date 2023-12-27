Investors in Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) have seen massive returns of 302% over the past five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) share price is up a whopping 302% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. On top of that, the share price is up 22% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 12% in 90 days).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Flex achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 26% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 32% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Flex has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Flex's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Flex has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 43% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 32% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Flex you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

