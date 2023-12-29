Investors in Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) have seen strong returns of 144% over the past five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) which saw its share price drive 132% higher over five years. And in the last month, the share price has gained 11%. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 6.1% in the last month.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Franklin Electric achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 18% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Franklin Electric's TSR for the last 5 years was 144%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Franklin Electric shareholders are up 22% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 20% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Franklin Electric better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Franklin Electric has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

