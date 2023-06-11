Investors in Friedrich Vorwerk Group (ETR:VH2) have unfortunately lost 60% over the last year

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ETR:VH2) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last quarter. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 61% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Friedrich Vorwerk Group had to report a 47% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 61% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 1.0% in the last year, Friedrich Vorwerk Group shareholders might be miffed that they lost 60% (even including dividends). While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 17% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Friedrich Vorwerk Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Friedrich Vorwerk Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

