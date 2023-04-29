Investors in FRIWO (ETR:CEA) have seen enviable returns of 381% over the past three years

FRIWO AG (ETR:CEA) shareholders have seen the share price descend 14% over the month. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 381%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While FRIWO made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 3 years FRIWO saw its revenue grow at 21% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 69% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like FRIWO can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that FRIWO shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that FRIWO is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

