Investors in FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) have unfortunately lost 90% over the last three years

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 90%. That would be a disturbing experience. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 52% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 14% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

FuelCell Energy isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, FuelCell Energy grew revenue at 25% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 24% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

FuelCell Energy is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling FuelCell Energy stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

FuelCell Energy shareholders are down 52% for the year, but the market itself is up 28%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with FuelCell Energy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

