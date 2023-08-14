Investors in Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) have unfortunately lost 45% over the last year

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact the stock is down 45% in the last year, well below the market return.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Fulcrum Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Fulcrum Therapeutics' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 79%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. No surprise, then, that the share price fell 45% over the year. We would want to see improvements in the core business, and diminishing losses, before getting too excited about this one.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Fulcrum Therapeutics shares, which cost holders 45%, while the market was up about 4.0%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 13% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Fulcrum Therapeutics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

