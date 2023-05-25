Investors in Funding Circle Holdings (LON:FCH) have unfortunately lost 37% over the last three years

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 37% in three years, versus a market return of about 28%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Funding Circle Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Funding Circle Holdings grew revenue at 15% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have endured a share price decline of 11% per year. This implies the market had higher expectations of Funding Circle Holdings. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future is more important - and the future looks brighter (based on revenue, anyway).

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Funding Circle Holdings shareholders took a loss of 14%. In contrast the market gained about 0.8%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 11% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Funding Circle Holdings you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

