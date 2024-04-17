Investors in Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) have seen incredible returns of 623% over the past five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In that time, the share price has soared some 623% higher! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Gaming Realms moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Gaming Realms shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 10% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 49% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

