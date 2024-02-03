Investors in GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) have unfortunately lost 65% over the last three years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 65% in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 48% in a year. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.4% in thirty days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that GoPro didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, GoPro grew revenue at 1.9% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 18% for the last three years. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). Keep in mind it isn't unusual for good businesses to have a tough time or a couple of uninspiring years.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

GoPro shareholders are down 48% for the year, but the market itself is up 19%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. If you would like to research GoPro in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

