Investors in Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) have seen massive returns of 304% over the past five years

Some Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 32% over the last three months. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. To be precise, the stock price is 304% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Green Brick Partners managed to grow its earnings per share at 61% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 32% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.55.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Green Brick Partners has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Green Brick Partners shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 65% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 32% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. If you would like to research Green Brick Partners in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

