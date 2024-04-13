Investors in Greencore Group (LON:GNC) have seen decent returns of 63% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) share price is 63% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 0.3% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 17% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Greencore Group grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 18%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 63% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Greencore Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Greencore Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 63% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. If you would like to research Greencore Group in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

