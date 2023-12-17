Investors in GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) have seen massive returns of 900% over the past five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) shares for the last five years, while they gained 341%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. We note the stock price is up 2.1% in the last seven days.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that GreenFirst Forest Products didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, GreenFirst Forest Products can boast revenue growth at a rate of 76% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 35% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like GreenFirst Forest Products, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between GreenFirst Forest Products' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. GreenFirst Forest Products hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 900% exceeds its share price return of 341%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 6.3% in the last year, GreenFirst Forest Products shareholders lost 35%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 58% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for GreenFirst Forest Products you should know about.

