Investors in Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) have seen enviable returns of 390% over the past year

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. For example, the Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) share price rocketed moonwards 390% in just one year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 41% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Looking back further, the stock price is 232% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Gulf Marine Services grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 63%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 390% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Gulf Marine Services has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 390% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 13%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gulf Marine Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Gulf Marine Services you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

