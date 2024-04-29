Investors in Gym Group (LON:GYM) have unfortunately lost 58% over the last three years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 58% share price collapse, in that time.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Gym Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

In the last three years, Gym Group saw its revenue grow by 35% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 16% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Gym Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Gym Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 6.4% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

