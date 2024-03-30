Investors in Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) have seen decent returns of 73% over the past five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 54% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 31% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Hackett Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5.9% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Hackett Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Hackett Group's TSR for the last 5 years was 73%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Hackett Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 34% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 12% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Hackett Group scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

