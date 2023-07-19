Investors who have held Paragon Globe Berhad (KLSE:PGLOBE) over the last three years have watched its earnings decline along with their investment

Paragon Globe Berhad (KLSE:PGLOBE) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 54% in just one week. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. After all, the share price is down 73% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Paragon Globe Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 46% each year. In comparison the 35% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Paragon Globe Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Paragon Globe Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 20%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Paragon Globe Berhad shareholders have gained 14% (in total) over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 6% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Paragon Globe Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Paragon Globe Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

