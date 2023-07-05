Investors who have held Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) over the last year have watched its earnings decline along with their investment

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 40%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 16%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 11% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days.

The recent uptick of 4.0% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Tyson Foods had to report a 62% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 40% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Tyson Foods' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 16% in the last year, Tyson Foods shareholders lost 38% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Tyson Foods that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

