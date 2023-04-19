Investors who have held Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) over the last year have watched its earnings decline along with their investment

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 42% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 31% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$9.8m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Yoshitsu had to report a 79% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 31% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Yoshitsu shareholders are happy with the loss of 31% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 7.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 19%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Yoshitsu better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Yoshitsu (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

