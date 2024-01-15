Investors in Hiap Teck Venture Berhad (KLSE:HIAPTEK) have seen favorable returns of 51% over the past five years

Hiap Teck Venture Berhad (KLSE:HIAPTEK) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. It has returned a market beating 38% in that time.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Hiap Teck Venture Berhad managed to grow its earnings per share at 19% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 7% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.50 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

KLSE:HIAPTEK Earnings Per Share Growth January 15th 2024

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Hiap Teck Venture Berhad, it has a TSR of 51% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Hiap Teck Venture Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 26% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before forming an opinion on Hiap Teck Venture Berhad you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

