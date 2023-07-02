Investors in Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) have seen stellar returns of 125% over the past three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) share price is 125% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. We note the stock price is up 2.2% in the last seven days.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Hilton Grand Vacations achieved compound earnings per share growth of 20% per year. In comparison, the 31% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Hilton Grand Vacations shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hilton Grand Vacations better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hilton Grand Vacations that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

