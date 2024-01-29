Investors in Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) have seen favorable returns of 41% over the past five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 41% over five years, which is below the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 7.1% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Hilton Grand Vacations actually saw its EPS drop 4.1% per year.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

In contrast revenue growth of 21% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Hilton Grand Vacations is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Hilton Grand Vacations has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Hilton Grand Vacations' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Hilton Grand Vacations had a tough year, with a total loss of 7.1%, against a market gain of about 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Hilton Grand Vacations .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

