Investors in Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) from three years ago are still down 56%, even after 22% gain this past week

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last week. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. In that time, the share price dropped 58%. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

While the stock has risen 22% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Hochschild Mining saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earnings. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Hochschild Mining's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Hochschild Mining's TSR, which was a 56% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Hochschild Mining shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 33% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. You could get a better understanding of Hochschild Mining's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

