Investors Holding Back On Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH)

When close to half the companies in the United Kingdom have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) as an attractive investment with its 11.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies, Alpha Group International has been doing quite well of late. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings are going to fall away like everyone else's soon. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Alpha Group International's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 123%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 511% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 16% per annum as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that Alpha Group International is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Alpha Group International's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Alpha Group International currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

