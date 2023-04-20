Investors Holding Back On Anchun International Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BTX)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.6x Anchun International Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BTX) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios greater than 12x and even P/E's higher than 20x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, Anchun International Holdings' earnings have been unimpressive. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to worsen, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Anchun International Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 176% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 1.8% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Anchun International Holdings' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Anchun International Holdings' P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Anchun International Holdings revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Anchun International Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Anchun International Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

