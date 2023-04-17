Investors Holding Back On Asian Pac Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASIAPAC)

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x Asian Pac Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASIAPAC) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Real Estate companies in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.6x and even P/S higher than 4x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Asian Pac Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Asian Pac Holdings Berhad has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Asian Pac Holdings Berhad?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Asian Pac Holdings Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 156% gain to the company's top line. As a result, it also grew revenue by 11% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

It's interesting to note that the rest of the industry is similarly expected to grow by 4.0% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that Asian Pac Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Asian Pac Holdings Berhad's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

The fact that Asian Pac Holdings Berhad currently trades at a low P/S relative to the industry is unexpected considering its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider industry forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching the company's performance. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for Asian Pac Holdings Berhad (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

