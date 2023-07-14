Investors Holding Back On Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)

It's not a stretch to say that Calfrac Well Services Ltd.'s (TSE:CFW) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Energy Services industry in Canada, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.5x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Calfrac Well Services Has Been Performing

Calfrac Well Services certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Calfrac Well Services?

Calfrac Well Services' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 77% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 17% overall rise in revenue, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest revenue growth will be highly resilient over the next year growing by 12%. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to contract by 1.1%, which would indicate the company is doing very well.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Calfrac Well Services' P/S sits in-line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the contrarian forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We note that even though Calfrac Well Services trades at a similar P/S as the rest of the industry, it far eclipses them in terms of forecasted revenue growth. We assume that investors are attributing some risk to the company's future revenues, keeping it from trading at a higher P/S. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to keep swimming against the current of the broader industry turmoil. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the company's current prospects should normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Calfrac Well Services (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

