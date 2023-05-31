Investors Holding Back On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.4x Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Biotechs companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 12.8x and even P/S higher than 56x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 34% gain to the company's top line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year revenue growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 129% per year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 101% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What Does Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

A look at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. When we see strong growth forecasts like this, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

