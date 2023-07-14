Investors Holding Back On iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Media industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1x, iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.2x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does iHeartMedia's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent revenue growth for iHeartMedia has been in line with the industry. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like iHeartMedia's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 5.0% gain to the company's revenues. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 5.8% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 2.7% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 4.6% each year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's peculiar that iHeartMedia's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What Does iHeartMedia's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

It looks to us like the P/S figures for iHeartMedia remain low despite growth that is expected to be in line with other companies in the industry. The low P/S could be an indication that the revenue growth estimates are being questioned by the market. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

