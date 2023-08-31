Investors Holding Back On MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (CVE:MNLX)

There wouldn't be many who think MiniLuxe Holding Corp.'s (CVE:MNLX) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Consumer Services industry in Canada is similar at about 1.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How MiniLuxe Holding Has Been Performing

MiniLuxe Holding has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to only keep up with the broader industry, which has keeping the P/S in line with expectations. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

MiniLuxe Holding's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 17% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 118% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 13% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's curious that MiniLuxe Holding's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From MiniLuxe Holding's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

To our surprise, MiniLuxe Holding revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't contributing to its P/S as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. It'd be fair to assume that potential risks the company faces could be the contributing factor to the lower than expected P/S. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

