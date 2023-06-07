Investors Holding Back On Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NOVN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.1x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Pharmaceuticals industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.8x and even P/S above 18x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Novan's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Novan as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Novan?

Novan's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an explosive gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 60% per year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 41% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Novan's P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Novan's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

