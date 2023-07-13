Investors Holding Back On OCB Berhad (KLSE:OCB)

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Food industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1x, OCB Berhad (KLSE:OCB) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.3x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does OCB Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Revenue has risen firmly for OCB Berhad recently, which is pleasing to see. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think this respectable revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

OCB Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 27%. Revenue has also lifted 9.5% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for contraction of 2.7% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

With this information, we find it very odd that OCB Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What We Can Learn From OCB Berhad's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of OCB Berhad revealed that despite growing revenue over the medium-term in a shrinking industry, the P/S doesn't reflect this as it's lower than the industry average. One assumption would be that there are some underlying risks to revenue that are keeping the P/S from rising to match the its strong performance. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to stay its recent course and swim against the current of the broader industry turmoil. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because this relative performance should normally provide a boost to the share price.

