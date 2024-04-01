Investors in HUB24 (ASX:HUB) have seen stellar returns of 203% over the past five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) stock is up an impressive 193% over the last five years. On top of that, the share price is up 18% in about a quarter.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, HUB24 achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 32% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 24% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 77.85, the market remains optimistic.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that HUB24 has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of HUB24, it has a TSR of 203% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that HUB24 has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 56% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 25%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

