Investors in iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from three years ago are still down 87%, even after 44% gain this past week

Over the last month the iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 64%. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 87% in the last three years. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

iCAD isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years iCAD saw its revenue shrink by 8.4% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 23% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think iCAD will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 29% in the last year, iCAD shareholders lost 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for iCAD you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

