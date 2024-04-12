Investors ignore increasing losses at Pavillon Holdings (SGX:596) as stock jumps 219% this past week

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Pavillon Holdings Ltd. (SGX:596) share price has soared 155% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Better yet, the 410% gain over the last thirty days has shareholders excited. Looking back further, the stock price is 65% higher than it was three years ago.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Pavillon Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Pavillon Holdings grew its revenue by 10% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 155%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Pavillon Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 155% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pavillon Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Pavillon Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

