Investors ignore increasing losses at Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (KLSE:SCIB) as stock jumps 11% this past week

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (KLSE:SCIB) shares for the last five years, while they gained 773%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's also good to see the share price up 110% over the last quarter. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Because Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad saw its revenue grow at 5.9% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. Therefore, we're a little surprised to see the share price gain has been so strong, at 54% per year, compound, over the period. We don't think the growth over the period is that great, but it could be that faster growth appears to some to be on the horizon. It's not immediately obvious to us why the market has been so enthusiastic about the stock, but a more detailed look at revenue and profit trends might reveal why shareholders are optimistic.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

KLSE:SCIB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2024

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad's TSR of 792% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 620% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 55% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

