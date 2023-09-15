Investors Interested In Ardent Leisure Group Limited's (ASX:ALG) Revenues

Ardent Leisure Group Limited's (ASX:ALG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.8x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Hospitality industry in Australia have P/S ratios below 1.5x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does Ardent Leisure Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Ardent Leisure Group as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Ardent Leisure Group would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 72% gain to the company's top line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 79% drop in revenue in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 13% each year over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 10% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Ardent Leisure Group's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Ardent Leisure Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

