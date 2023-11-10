Investors Interested In BlackSky Technology Inc.'s (NYSE:BKSY) Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Professional Services industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.2x, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 2.1x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

How Has BlackSky Technology Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for BlackSky Technology as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is BlackSky Technology's Revenue Growth Trending?

BlackSky Technology's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 37%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 271% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 43% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 7.0%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why BlackSky Technology's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On BlackSky Technology's P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of BlackSky Technology's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

