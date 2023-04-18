Investors Interested In GitLab Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GTLB) Revenues

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 11.7x GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 4.4x and even P/S lower than 2x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How GitLab Has Been Performing

GitLab certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, GitLab would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 68%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 28% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 13% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why GitLab is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that GitLab maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Software industry, as expected. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

