Investors Interested In NationGate Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NATGATE) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 29.9x NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for NationGate Holdings Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is NationGate Holdings Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as NationGate Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 49%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 92% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 20% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why NationGate Holdings Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On NationGate Holdings Berhad's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that NationGate Holdings Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

