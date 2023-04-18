Investors Interested In NextEd Group Limited's (ASX:NXD) Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Consumer Services industry in Australia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1x, NextEd Group Limited (ASX:NXD) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 5x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

How NextEd Group Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, NextEd Group has been doing relatively well. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

NextEd Group's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 171% last year. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 64% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 18%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why NextEd Group's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of NextEd Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

