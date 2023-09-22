Investors Interested In Seatrium Limited's (SGX:S51) Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Machinery industry in Singapore have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.5x, Seatrium Limited (SGX:S51) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 2.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Seatrium's Recent Performance Look Like?

Seatrium certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Seatrium's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 77%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 66% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 32% per year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 8.4% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Seatrium's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Seatrium maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Machinery industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

