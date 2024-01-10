Investors in InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) from a year ago are still down 51%, even after 16% gain this past week

The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 51%. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

While the stock has risen 16% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

InterGroup isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year InterGroup saw its revenue grow by 7.7%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 51% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

InterGroup shareholders are down 51% for the year, but the market itself is up 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that InterGroup is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those can't be ignored...

