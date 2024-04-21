Investors in JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) have seen solid returns of 219% over the past three years

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 27% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 219% higher than it was. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, JAKKS Pacific moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how JAKKS Pacific has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

JAKKS Pacific provided a TSR of 6.3% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 15% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand JAKKS Pacific better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that JAKKS Pacific is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

