Investors in James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) have seen splendid returns of 259% over the past five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 235% in five years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, James Hardie Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 26% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 27%. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between James Hardie Industries' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for James Hardie Industries shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 259%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that James Hardie Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 92% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 29% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how James Hardie Industries scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

