Investors in JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM) have unfortunately lost 69% over the last three years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM) shareholders. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 69% drop in the share price over that period. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 26% lower in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

JHM Consolidation Berhad saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 15% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 33% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

JHM Consolidation Berhad shareholders are down 26% for the year, but the market itself is up 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand JHM Consolidation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that JHM Consolidation Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

