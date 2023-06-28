Investors in Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) have seen notable returns of 63% over the past five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in that time. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. Unfortunately its return of 63% is below the market return of 69%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Joint moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. In fact, the Joint stock price is 14% lower in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 3.0% per year. It would appear there's a real mismatch between the increasing EPS and the share price, which has declined -5% a year for three years.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Joint's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Joint shareholders are down 11% for the year, but the market itself is up 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 10% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Joint , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Joint better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

